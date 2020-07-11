After the NHL Players Association approved the league’s “Return to Play” and collective bargaining agreement Friday, the Bruins learned their schedule for their three-round robin games to determine seeding.
The league, which has been shut down since March 12, is returning 24 teams — 12 in each conference. The top four teams in each conference have byes in the opening round and play each other to determine seeding. The bottom eight on each side will square on if best-of-five play-in round game. Once the field has been reduced to 16 teams, the normal four-round tournament will progress in those hub cities with no fans in attendance.
The Bruins, who had the NHL’s best record before the pause, will be in the Eastern Conference round robin in Toronto. But regular season record matters only in the event of a tie-breaker. Whichever team finishes with the best record in the round-robin will be the top seed. The field will be reseeded once the play-in rounds have been completed.
The Bruins round-robin schedule is:
vs. Philadelphia Flyers on Aug. 2
vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on Aug. 5
vs. Washington Capitals on Aug. 8.
The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs begin Aug. 11. The second round begin Aug. 25, the conference finals start Sept. 8 and the Stanley Cup Final begins Sept. 22.