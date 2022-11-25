NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak reacts after scoring the winning goal in overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden on Friday afternoon. 

 Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

David Pastrnak's one-timer on the power play at 3:19 of overtime propelled the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.

Boston set an NHL record for the longest season-opening home winning streak (12-0-0), eclipsing the Chicago Blackhawks' 11-0-0 start in 1963-64.