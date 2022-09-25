The Bruins added another veteran body to their depleted defense corps, officially announcing that 36-year-old blueliner Anton Stralman has signed a professional tryout agreement.
“I’ve played this team quite a bit the last few years, both with Tampa and the Panthers and it’s always been a tough team to play against, an organization that expects to win, wants to win and that’s exciting. Good first day for me, ease into it a little bit, get my feet under myself and I’m going to go from there,” said Stralman, who said he had no other meaningful conversations with other teams. “When the opportunity came up, I was excited for it. I like the culture of this team. I like what they want to do. It’s fun to be a part of it.”
The well-traveled Swede — a top-four defenseman for much of his career that has seen him make stops with the Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, Rangers, Lightning and Panthers — played last year for the Arizona Coyotes and posted 8-15-23 totals with a minus-16 for the struggling franchise.
With Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) expected to be out until late November, the B’s were down to two right-shot defensemen who have been NHL regulars, Brandon Carlo and Connor Clifton. Connor Carrick, also under contract, has played 241 NHL games but the 28-year-old Illinois native spent all of last season in the AHL with Charlotte. Jakub Zboril has been playing the right side in the training camp, though he’s a left shot and could easily switch back over to his strong side.
Coach Jim Montgomery was intrigued about the possibility of having another sharp hockey mind on the back end.
“Anton’s really smart. Anton has never been a really fast, gifted skater in the league. And what I mean by that is he’s always been an above average skater, but his gift is his brain and how he competes,” said Montgomery. “Guys like that are able to extend their careers because they have the ability to adjust, because of their brains, to any roles. For us, it’s exciting to have him here because it gives us another righthanded shot. And as a coach, you like to have a lefty and a righty (together) as much as you can. Because for breakouts and neutral zone counters, pucks can go north a lot easier when you’re on your forehand.”
Players on tryout agreements can sign with any team at any time. Whether the B’s situation is the best fit for Stralman and the team or this is a showcase opportunity for Stralman remains to be seen. He had some conversation with the Coyotes on an extension before free agency opened but one did not come to fruition. His wife and children are still living in Arizona. He said the hope is to be able to play one more year in the NHL.