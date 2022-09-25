The Bruins added another veteran body to their depleted defense corps, officially announcing that 36-year-old blueliner Anton Stralman has signed a professional tryout agreement.

“I’ve played this team quite a bit the last few years, both with Tampa and the Panthers and it’s always been a tough team to play against, an organization that expects to win, wants to win and that’s exciting. Good first day for me, ease into it a little bit, get my feet under myself and I’m going to go from there,” said Stralman, who said he had no other meaningful conversations with other teams. “When the opportunity came up, I was excited for it. I like the culture of this team. I like what they want to do. It’s fun to be a part of it.”