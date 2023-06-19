SPORTS-BRUINS-SIGN-GOALIE-BRANDON-BUSSI-1-YB.jpg

In a photo taken during preseason practice last September, the Bruins' Eduards Tralmaks lands on goaltender Brandon Bussi.

 Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

The Boston Bruins signed a goalie on Monday, just not the one many fans have been anticipating signing.

While Jeremy Swayman remains a restricted free agent, the Bruins inked Brandon Bussi to a one-year two-way deal worth an NHL cap hit of $775,000.