The Boston Bruins signed a goalie on Monday, just not the one many fans have been anticipating signing.
While Jeremy Swayman remains a restricted free agent, the Bruins inked Brandon Bussi to a one-year two-way deal worth an NHL cap hit of $775,000.
The Boston Bruins signed a goalie on Monday, just not the one many fans have been anticipating signing.
While Jeremy Swayman remains a restricted free agent, the Bruins inked Brandon Bussi to a one-year two-way deal worth an NHL cap hit of $775,000.
The 24-year-old Bussi, a 6-foot-5, 209 pounder out of Sound Beach, New York, who signed with the Bruins as a free agent out of Western Michigan in 2022, had an excellent first full pro season. With the Providence Bruins, he posted a 22-5-4 record with a .924 save percentage and 2.40 goals-against average. While the P-Bruins dropped their opening-round playoff series, Bussi’s numbers actually bumped up a touch as he had a .926 save percentage and and a 2.28 GAA in four games.
Whether or not Boston management believes Bussi is ready for big league duty remains to be seen. While keeping Bussi in the fold made sense no matter what happens with the goaltending picture in Boston, there has been a lot of speculation that the Bruins could jettison one of their two NHL goalies because of their salary cap crunch.
According to capfriendly.com, the B’s have just under $5 million available in cap space. Linus Ullmark, who could very well win the Vezina Trophy at the NHL’s Awards show in Nashville next week, has two years left on a four-year contract at $5 million a year, which was a bargain for what he was able to give the team in the regular season, though he faded in the playoffs. He posted the goaltending triple crown, leading the league in wins (40), save percentage (.938) and goals-against average (1.89).
Swayman, meanwhile, could command a salary somewhere between $3 and $4 million. He also had an excellent season, posting a 24-6-4 record with a .920 save percentage and a 2.27 GAA. While offer sheets rarely come to fruition, if anyone is a candidate for one it would be Swayman.
Of course, the Bruins could keep both Ullmark and Swayman and still have a reasonable budget for the netminding department. For instance, two of their division rivals, the Lightning and Panthers, have $9.5 million (Andrei Vasilevskiy) and $10 million (Sergei Bobrovsky), respectively, tied up in one goalie.
But the Bruins do need to cut salary somewhere. They have just seven NHL forwards under contract. Trent Frederic, another RFA, has arbitration rights and his 17-goal season could yield a contract that the Bruins may not be able or willing to pay. On the back end, the Bruins have Mike Reilly, who was buried in Providence most of the year as a cap casualty. The B’s could buy out the last year of his deal that carries a $3 million AAV ($4 million in real salary).
The buyout period is already open and the draft is coming up next week. Free agency opens on July 1.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.