The University of Maine’s hockey season ended prematurely, so fans didn’t get to see Jeremy Swayman on a bigger stage.
His next step, though, is a much bigger one.
Swayman, a top goaltending prospect, signed with the Bruins on Tuesday, the day after he was named the 68th recipient of the Walter Brown Award, presented annually to the best American-born college hockey player in New England.
Maine officially announced the junior goalie was signing with the Bruins via Twitter. Swayman was the Bruins’ fourth-round pick in 2017. This season, Swayman had the best year of his career with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage.
The Black Bears were slated to host UConn in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East tournament.
A native of Alaska, Swayman quickly rose through the ranks of top Bruins prospects and now enters the organization as their most promising goalie prospect. Whether he plays in the AHL or ECHL once hockey resumes remains to be seen, but AHL Providence head coach Jay Leach had praise for the young goalie earlier in the season.
“If and when (he goes to Providence), we’ll be happy to get him,” Leach said on March 6. “He’s a great player. It’s up to our management to get something done then we’ll go from there.”
Swayman has been the Black Bears’ No. 1 goalie since his freshman season, when he posted a 2.72 GAA and a .921 save percentage.