The Boston Bruins signed veteran forwards Milan Lucic, former UNH star James van Riemsdyk and three other free agents on a busy Saturday.
Forwards Patrick Brown and Morgan Geekie and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk also signed with the reigning Presidents' Trophy winners.
Lucic, 35, previously played eight seasons with the Bruins (2007-15), who drafted him in the second round in 2006. He was part of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team.
He scored 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 77 games with the Calgary Flames in 2022-23.
Lucic has 584 points (233 goals, 351 assists) and 1,299 penalty minutes in 1,173 games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings (2015-16), Edmonton Oilers (2016-19) and Flames.
TSN reported that Lucic signed a $1 million deal for the 2023-24 season.
"It's really exciting for me and it's really exciting for my family," Lucic told TSN. "It's been eight years since I was a Bruin. ... My kids are older, and they get to watch me and remember me as a Bruin."
Van Riemsdyk, 34, had 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 61 games with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23. He has 591 points (300 goals, 291 assists) in 940 games with the Flyers (2009-12, 2018-23) and Toronto Maple Leafs (2012-18). He played in 67 games for the University of New Hampshire from 2007-09. His brothers Trevor (now with the Washington Capitals) and Brendan (who played last season for the Orlando Solar Bears and the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL) also played at UNH.
Brown, 31, posted four goals and eight assists in 61 games with the Flyers and Ottawa Senators in 2022-23. He has 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 138 games with four teams over parts of four seasons.
Geekie, 24, tallied 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 69 games last season with the Seattle Kraken. He has 63 points (22 goals, 41 assists in 180 games with the Carolina Hurricanes (2019-21) and Kraken.
Shattenkirk, 34, had 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) in 75 games with the Anaheim Ducks in 2022-23. He has 460 points (97 goals, 363 assists) in 891 career games with six teams. He was an All-Star with the St. Louis Blues in 2014-15 and won the 2020 Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Rangers sign Quick, seven others
The New York Rangers agreed to terms with goaltender and former Manchester Monarch Jonathan Quick and forwards Blake Wheeler, Tyler Pitlick, Riley Nash, Nick Bonino and Alex Belzile on the opening day of the free agent signing period Saturday.
The team also added defensemen Connor Mackey and Nikolas Brouillard.
Quick, Wheeler, Pitlick, Bonino, Mackey and Brouillard agreed to one-year deals with the Rangers, while Nash and Belzile got two-year contracts. Terms were not disclosed.
Quick, 37, split the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights and went 16-15-6 with two shutouts, a 3.41 goals-against average and an .882 save percentage. He won his third Stanley Cup, although he did not appear in the playoffs for Vegas.
Quick, who hoisted the Cup with Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014, is 375-277-84 with 58 shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 753 career games (738 starts) with the Kings and Golden Knights. He is 49-43 in the playoffs with a 2.31 GAA and .921 save percentage.
Winnipeg placed Wheeler, 36, on unconditional waivers Friday for the purpose of buying out the final year of his contract. He played for the Jets for 13 seasons and was the captain for seven of them. He is the franchise's all-time leader in points (812), assists (550) and games played (897).
Wheeler recorded 55 points (16 goals, 39 assists) in 72 games in 2022-23, including his 300th career goal on Nov. 13 at Seattle. The two-time All-Star has tallied 922 points (312 goals, 610 assists) in 1,118 games with the Boston Bruins, Atlanta Thrashers and Jets.
Pitlick, 31, had seven goals and nine assists in 61 games with the St. Louis Blues in 2022-23. He has 105 points (55 goals, 50 assists) in 386 games with the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens and Blues.
Nash, 34, tallied 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in 59 games for the AHL's Charlotte Checkers this season. He has 176 points (63 goals, 113 assists) in 627 NHL games with the Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes.
Belzile, 31, posted six goals and eight assists in 31 games with Montreal in 2022-23. He has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 44 games over parts of three seasons with the Canadiens.
Bonino, 35, had 10 goals and nine assists in 62 games with the San Jose Sharks and Pittsburgh Penguins in 2022-23. The two-time Stanley Cup winner has 353 points (158 goals, 195 assists) in 823 games with the Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Penguins, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild and Sharks.
Mackey, 26, had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 30 games last season with the Flames and Coyotes. Brouillard, 28, has not appeared in an NHL game, while recording 39 points (six goals, 33 assists) with the AHL's San Diego Gulls last season.