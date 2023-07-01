JVR and Lucic

James van Riemsdyk, left, and Milan Lucic are among the five players signed by the Bruins.

 Wire Services

The Boston Bruins signed veteran forwards Milan Lucic, former UNH star James van Riemsdyk and three other free agents on a busy Saturday.

Forwards Patrick Brown and Morgan Geekie and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk also signed with the reigning Presidents' Trophy winners.