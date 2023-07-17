190329-spt-ncaa-ROY_9542

Harvard’s Reilly Walsh, of Andover, speaks with a reporter at the 2019 NCAA Northeast Regional at SNHU Arena in Manchester.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

While the Boston Bruins await a decision from Patrice Bergeron on his playing future and arbitration hearings for Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic, the club took care of some business on Monday.

The Bruins signed goaltender Michael DiPietro and defensemen Alec Regula and Reilly Walsh each to one-year, two-way contracts worth an NHL cap hit of $775,000. Walsh, 24, is from Andover, N.H., and is a product of Proctor Academy and Harvard University. He was picked up in a trade with New Jersey for Shane Bowers this summer, and is coming off back-to-back 40-point seasons for the Utica Comets of the AHL. Walsh could be a darkhorse challenger for a spot on the Boston roster in training camp, though the numbers will be stacked against him with the acquisitions of fellow right-shot defensemen Ian Mitchell and veteran Kevin Shattenkirk.