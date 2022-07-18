While there was no word yet on new contracts for Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci, the Bruins did take care of a little bit of business on Monday.
After signing RFA defenseman Jack Ahcan on Sunday to a one-year, two-way deal worth an NHL cap hit of $750,000, the B’s signed forward Matt Felipe to a one-year, two-way deal with an NHL cap hit of $787,500. The former Northeastern Husky and Newton native had 7-10—17 points in 59 games for Providence last year.
The B’s also signed their 2021 sixth-round pick, defenseman Ryan Mast, to his three-year entry level contract worth an NHL cap hit of $850,000. A right shot defenseman, the 19-year-old Mast recorded nine goals and 22 assists in 59 games last year for the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League.
The 6-foot-5, 213-pound Mast is coming off a solid Development Camp last week, earning some kudos from Director of Player Development Jamie Langenbrunner.
Meanwhile, negotiations with RFAs Pavel Zacha and Jack Studnicka are ongoing. Zacha, obtained in a trade last week for Erik Haula, filed for salary arbitration on Sunday, though one would think both sides would like to come to an agreement before a hearing. Zacha made $3 million with the New Jersey Devils last year, when he posted 15-21--36 totals in 70 games.
Also, the Providence Bruins signed 6-foot-6, 225-pound defenseman Fedor Gordeev to an AHL contract. The 23-year-old left shot D-man, originally a 2017 fifth-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs, had 5-17--22 totals and 73 penalty minutes in 69 games for the Iowa Heatlanders of the ECHL last year.