Kevan Miller stepped on the ice in Brighton at 10 a.m., skated a few laps, took some wide circles and was done in 15 minutes. For the Bruins, the sight of Miller on the ice for the second time in three days was certainly welcome, no matter how minimal that ice time was.
But if the rugged, snarly Miller — exactly what the Bruins’ back end needs right now — is ever going to make it back into the lineup (never mind being the same player he was before breaking his kneecap twice at the end of last season), it’s going to take a while. A healthy Miller would fix an issue for the B’s but now, 51 games into the season, it would seem like an unwise proposition to bank on that kind of transformative return from the blueliner.
In the meantime, with blown leads becoming an unexpected trademark of this team, the B’s had to do something, anything, and on Tuesday they brought up the strapping Jeremy Lauzon, sent Steven Kampfer back to Providence and sat John Moore, who is under contract for three more years at $2.75 million.
Coach Bruce Cassidy was looking for some bite from Lauzon and maybe a little of offense. He got both. Not only did he deliver four hits in his 15:38, he scored the B’s first goal and finished plus-2 in the 3-2 comeback win against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Garden.
“I thought he played hard, competes all over the ice. We’ve seen that before, so we expected that,” said Cassidy. “Scores a goal, and in a one-goal game that obviously matters. And he did it in the right way. Didn’t overthink it. Just got it off the wall, made sure he pounds it hard, makes sure it gets by the first layer. If it gets blocked closer to the net at least its not going to be a quick transition. We’re trying to instill that attitude in some of our other guys. Then Brandon (Carlo) gets one through later (on David Krejci’s winner) so hopefully it snowballs, that part of our game. But all in all, he had good composure. Didn’t seem fazed by anything. We’ll always go back and look at it and there’ll be some details we’ll talk about. But I liked his game. I thought he brought what we needed.”
The 22-year-old Lauzon was one of the B’s second round draft picks (52nd overall) in the famed (infamous?) 2015 draft class in which the B’s had six picks in the first two rounds. It delivered a top-six wing in Jake DeBrusk and a very good shutdown defenseman in Brandon Carlo, but also a few well-known misses.
Lauzon had gotten a couple of tastes before injury situations (16 games last year, one this season) and had not looked out of place, but the Boston numbers always dictated that he return to Providence when the blue line returned to health. That’s not the case right now. Though Miller and Connor Clifton (upper body) are out, they have enough bodies. This is about seeing if they can fill that hole Miller left last spring.
He played the right side next to Matt Grzelcyk on Tuesday, not a perfect fit for the left-shooting Lauzon, though he has played the right side in Providence and in juniors. And the fact that this is the B’s last game before a nine-day break makes it hard for him to gather any momentum off Tuesday’s game. He’ll be headed right back to Providence now while the regular varsity takes off.
Those factors aside, this appears to be the best chance to stick in the NHL for Lauzon, who brings decent size, competitiveness and a little edge. And he seems to have some added maturity.
“I feel way more comfortable on the ice. My confidence is really high right now, so I just tried to bring the game I was playing in Providence up here and I think I did a good job,” said Lauzon, who earned third star honors.
Whether or not he gets recalled after the break — or whether he was here to just get more out of Moore — remains to be seen. But a player of Lauzon’s ilk is needed here.
The lack of balance on the third defense pair may not seem like a huge issue on paper, but most championship clubs are teams whose whole is bigger than the sum of their parts. Take a piece away and it affects the overall product more than you might think.
Sure, good teams are good at making up for the loss of top players, for the short-term. But the B’s have never really made up for the loss of Miller. Yes, the group was able to get this team to Game 7 of the Finals without him. Cassidy’s also had them in first place in the Atlantic Division for more than half a season without him. But the lack of Miller’s physicality very well may have cost them the Stanley Cup last spring. They’d also have fewer blown leads this year, and a few more points in the bank.
The best-case scenario is for the Southern Californian to return healthy and with enough games left to get up to speed. But for now, he has to be out of sight, out of mind.
“I know what (the blue line) looks like when he’s healthy. I’ve seen it, lived it, been here and feel it’s pretty strong,” said Cassidy. “So that is an element we’ve tried to replace and I think we’ve done a good job of it to be where we are, but we also know when Kevan is on, if he is healthy and back. ... Now there’s a lot that has to go into that. He hasn’t played in a long time, so that’s why I don’t want to get ahead of myself. But if he gets back to where he was, then we feel like we’re aligned really well to match up all three pairs against anybody.”
And you can bet plenty of people in the B’s organization have their fingers crossed that this isn’t another false start for Miller. But after Tuesday’s performance, it may be time to see a little more of what Lauzon has to offer.