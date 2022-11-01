NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) makes a glove save against Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Josh Archibald (15) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Boston won 6-5 in overtime.  

 Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Hampus Lindholm went coast-to-coast and scored from the left hash marks at 3:37 of overtime Tuesday as the visiting Boston Bruins erased a three-goal deficit to win their sixth straight, 6-5 over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand, Jakub Lauko, Pavel Zacha and Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins.

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) tends to goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) after Swayman suffered an apparent injury against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Swayman would leave the game. Boston won 6-5 in overtime.  
 Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (left) congratulates left wing Taylor Hall (71) on his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Boston won 6-5 in overtime.  