WASHINGTON, D.C. — Anton Stralman is signed and sealed, but officially delivery of the veteran defenseman will have to wait.

Stralman, signed to a one-year, $1 million contract after a successful tryout, remained ineligible to play for the Bruins in the season opener in Washington on Wednesday because of visa issues. But whenever he is ready to suit up, the right shot defenseman will be a welcome addition to a blue line corps heavy on left shots.