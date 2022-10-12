WASHINGTON, D.C. — Anton Stralman is signed and sealed, but officially delivery of the veteran defenseman will have to wait.
Stralman, signed to a one-year, $1 million contract after a successful tryout, remained ineligible to play for the Bruins in the season opener in Washington on Wednesday because of visa issues. But whenever he is ready to suit up, the right shot defenseman will be a welcome addition to a blue line corps heavy on left shots.
Coach Jim Montgomery likes the 36-year-old Swede’s savvy.
“The way he thinks the game, the way he quickly makes decisions to get pucks out of our end and the poise he has at the offensive blue line,” said Montgomery of the Stralman attributes that will help.
Montgomery said that, depending on the matchup, Stralman could see some time with countryman Hampus Lindholm.
Stralman said he wasn’t confident until Tuesday that a deal would get done, but was happy with his camp.
“And I truly appreciate that they liked what they saw,” said Stralman. “When you come into something like this, you just go day by day, trying to do the best work that you can, trying to get to know the guys, be a good teammate. At the end of the day, it’s out of your hands, right? But obviously very excited to have it official and be here for this year.
“Like I’ve said, this team has a lot of potential and a good mix of players in their prime, veterans who know what it takes, two good goaltenders. I’m excited.”
Stralman sifted through a number of PTO offers but Boston’s was the one that intrigued him the most.
“There’s a lot of things you’re looking at. Obviously. I know I’m at the tail end of my career, and as years and years go by you’re looking for an opportunity to go deep and have a chance to win,” said Stralman. “That’s the main reason why I chose this PTO was because I think this team has a lot of those ingredients you need. Very happy that it worked out, and I’m excited.”
Stralman likes the system that Montgomery is implementing, which calls for an aggressive approach from the D-men, and likened it to his time with the Lightning.
“I’m confident. I think he’s one of those coaches that kind of comes in and has a little new take on how to play and making sure everybody’s active defensively and just the way hockey’s going, joining the rush,” said Stralman. “Some Ds are basically a fourth forward. I’ve been in systems like that before — Tampa. (Jon) Cooper, they know each other. They play similar systems. And it’s fun. It’s fun to play in those systems when you’re supposed to join the rush and be part of the offense as much as you’re out there defending. It’s very motivating as a defender.”