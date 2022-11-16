NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman awaits a shot during the Bruins’ Oct. 15 game against the Arizona Coyotes.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said he’s leaning toward giving Linus Ullmark the start on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers. But if the Bruins can extend their home record to 10-0, the goalie hugs will be back.

While Montgomery understandably is inclined to ride Ullmark with the way he’s playing, Jeremy Swayman will be back in uniform on Thursday, a little more than two weeks after he suffered what appeared to be a devastating left knee injury. But as has been the case for the charmed Bruins this year, Swayman is back a little earlier than expected and Keith Kinkaid was returned to Providence.