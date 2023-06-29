After sitting out the first two rounds of the NHL Draft, the Boston Bruins on Thursday selected Christopher Pelosi, a center who is headed to defending NCAA champ Quinnipiac University, in the third round with the 92nd overall pick.
Pelosi is an 18-year-old 6-foot-1 center from New Jersey. He split time in 2022-23 between the NAHL and the USHL. He had 13 goals and 6 assists in 43 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede after moving up to the USHL.
He played at powerhouse Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, before moving to Sioux City.
It was the Bruins’ first selection because they dealt their first-round pick in the deal with Washington for Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway and their second-round selection to the Ducks in the trade for Hampus Lindholm.
Pelosi was ranked No. 127 among North American skaters by NHL’s Central Scouting and was projected as a fourth-round pick.
The rest of the Bruins’ picks on Thursday:
• Forward Beckett Hendrickson, who is headed to the University of Minnesota, with the 124th pick in the fourth round.
Hendrickson is a 6-foot-1, 167-pound 18-year-old who has spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program. In 52 games, he had 13 goals and 21 assists for 34 points. He was ranked 67th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.
He is the son of former NHL player Darby Hendrickson who was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs before ending his NHL career in 2004 with the Colorado Avalanche.
• Center Ryan Walsh, of Rochester, New York, in the sixth round. Walsh, who played at Cedar Rapids of the USHL last winter, is bound for Cornell University.
• Swedish right wing Casper Nassen, who stands 6-feet, 4-inches, in the seventh round. He is committed to Miami University of Ohio.
• Swedish defenseman Kristian Kostadinski, who is 6-5.
Two future Wildcats taken
Two players who are headed to the University of New Hampshire were taken Thursday, both in the sixth round.
Forward Ryan MacPherson, of Windsor, Ontario, was taken with the 172nd pick, by the Philadelphia Flyers. MacPherson, expected to start his UNH career in the fall of 2024, played the last two seasons at Leamington of the Greater Ohio Junior Hockey League. He had 39 goals and 74 assists over 97 games.
And forward Ryan Commy, of Alexandria, Virginia, was taken with the 182nd pick, by the Los Angeles Kings. He is expected to enroll at UNH this fall.
Commy played at Sioux City of the USHL last winter. He posted 33 goals and 29 assists over 60 games and was named to the USHL All-Rookie First Team and the All-USHL Third Team.
Also, Granite Stater Joe Connor, who was rated 74th among North American skaters by Central Scouting, was not selected. Connor grew up in Amherst but now lives in Nottingham. He played last year at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut and is expected to play at Muskegon of the USHL next season. He is committed to enroll at Northeastern University in the fall of 2024.