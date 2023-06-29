NHL: Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes

After sitting out the first two rounds of the NHL Draft, the Boston Bruins on Thursday selected Christopher Pelosi, a center who is headed to defending NCAA champ Quinnipiac University, in the third round with the 92nd overall pick.

Pelosi is an 18-year-old 6-foot-1 center from New Jersey. He split time in 2022-23 between the NAHL and the USHL. He had 13 goals and 6 assists in 43 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede after moving up to the USHL.