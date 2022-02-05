The Boston Bruins are headed back to the ballpark. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced on Friday that the Bruins will be hosting the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, the second time the home of the Red Sox has been the stage for the annual outdoor game that is the highlight of the NHL’s regular season.
Fenway was the site of the Winter Classic in 2010, when the Bruins beat the Flyers, 2-1, in overtime. This will be the third time the B’s will be hosting the Classic — Gillette Stadium housed the 2016 Classic when they lost to the Canadiens, 5-1 — and their fifth outdoor game. They also played the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium, beating the Blackhawks, 4-2, and last season they played a picturesque outdoor game at Lake Tahoe, where they again beat the Flyers, 7-3.
Though an opponent has not yet been announced, Red Sox ownership (Fenway Sports Group) does have an NHL team of its own, having recently purchased the Pittsburgh Penguins. Whether that’s a matchup that would appeal to the league or would be viewed as too awkward remains to be seen.
The St. Louis Blues defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-4 at Target Field in Minneapolis on Jan. 1 to win the 2022 Winter Classic.
The league also announced that the Carolina Hurricanes will become the 28th team to play an outdoor game for the first time next year when they host the NHL Stadium Series, which will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., home of the North Carolina State football team. The opponent and date have yet to be finalized.
The Hurricanes were originally scheduled to host an outdoor game this season, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHL and the team agreed to postpone it.
In addition, the Florida Panthers were named hosts of the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend, with the Skills Competition on Feb. 3 and the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 4.
It’s the second time the Panthers were awarded All-Star Weekend, 20 years after they first hosted in 2003.