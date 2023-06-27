The Boston Bruins won’t have to wait long for a reunion with Taylor Hall. The recently traded ex-Boston forward will visit TD Garden on opening night of the 2023-24 season.
The NHL released its schedule on Tuesday and the Bruins have a marquee game right out of the gate as the Chicago Blackhawks, with Hall and likely top draft pick Connor Bedard, will be in Boston on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 p.m. The Bruins will have a pregame ceremony before the game launching season-long celebration of the franchise’s 100 anniversary.
There will be five “Era Nights” during the season honoring players and teams throughout Bruins history.
Oct. 28 vs. Detroit Red Wings — “The Early Years” from 1924-1959.
Nov. 18 vs. Montreal Canadiens — 1960-1976 “Big Bad Bruins”
Dec. 16 vs. New York Rangers — 1977-1985 “Lunch Pail A.C.” Era Night
Jan. 20 vs. Montreal Canadiens — 1986-2000 “New Blood, New Beginnings”
March 7 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs — “Return of a Champion” era (2001-present) is celebrated.
Other notable games include:
Rematches against the Panthers, who eliminated them from the playoffs — Oct. 30 vs. Florida, 7 p.m. in Boston and Nov. 22 and March 26 at Sunrise, Fla.
Games against the rival Canadiens on Nov. 11 and March 14 at Montreal and Nov. 18 and Jan. 20 in Boston.
They’ll face Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid on Feb. 21 in Edmonton and March 5 in Boston.
Stanley Cup champion Vegas and Bruce Cassidy will make a Leap Day visit to TD Garden on Feb. 29.
2023-24 Bruins schedule
Wed., Oct. 11 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 19 at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 21 at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 22 at Anaheim, 5:30 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 24 at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 26 vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 28 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.
Mon., Oct. 30 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 2 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 4 at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Mon., Nov. 6 at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 9 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 11 at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tues., Nov. 14 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 18 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.
Mon., Nov. 20 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 22 at Florida, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 25 at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.
Mon., Nov. 27 at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 30 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 2 at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Dec. 7 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 9 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 13 at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 15 at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 16 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 19 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 22 at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 23 at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 27 at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 30 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 31 at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 2 at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 6 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Mon., Jan. 8 at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 9 at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 11 at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 13 at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Mon., Jan. 15 vs. New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 18 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 20 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.
Mon., Jan. 22 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 24 vs. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Jan. 25 at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 27 at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 6 vs. Calgary, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 8 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 10 vs. Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Tues., Feb. 13 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 15 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 17 vs. Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 19 vs. Dallas, 1 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 21 at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 22 at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 24 at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 26 at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Thurs., Feb. 29 vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sat., March 2 at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m.
Mon., March 4 at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tues., March 5 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Thurs., March 7 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.
Sat., March 9 vs. Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Mon., March 11 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Thurs., March 14 at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Sat., March 16 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tues., March 19 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Thur., March 21 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Sat., March 23 at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tues., March 26 at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wed., March 27 at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., March 30 at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tues., April 2 at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Thurs., April 4 at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Sat., April 6 vs. Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Tues., April 9 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Sat., April 13 at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Mon., April 15 at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tues., April 16 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m