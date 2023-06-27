SPORTS-HKN-THOMPSON-COLUMN-GET

Team Canada's Connor Bedard celebrates after receiving his gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. If Bedard is the first pick in the draft on Wednesday night, as expected, he'll be a member of the Chicago Blackhawks when they visit Boston in the Bruins' 2023-24 home opener.

 GETTY IMAGES

The Boston Bruins won’t have to wait long for a reunion with Taylor Hall. The recently traded ex-Boston forward will visit TD Garden on opening night of the 2023-24 season.

The NHL released its schedule on Tuesday and the Bruins have a marquee game right out of the gate as the Chicago Blackhawks, with Hall and likely top draft pick Connor Bedard, will be in Boston on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 p.m. The Bruins will have a pregame ceremony before the game launching season-long celebration of the franchise’s 100 anniversary.