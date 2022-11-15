What kind of fallout will occur as a result of the Bruins’ ill-conceived signing of prospect Mitchell Miller is still to be determined, but the team will be going outside the organization to investigate what went wrong in the player-vetting process.

The club has retained former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to lead a team of lawyers from the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to conduct an independent review of the team’s process. Furthermore, the B’s promised to publicly disclose the results of the review whenever it is completed.