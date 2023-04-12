NHL: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins left wing Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) and defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) during the third period against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.  

 Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their record-breaking season with a 5-2 win over the visiting Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

A game after setting the NHL single-season standard for wins, Boston (64-12-5, 133 points) passed the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens for the most points in a single season in league history.

Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) tries to tie up the puck in front of defenseman Nick Jensen (3) and Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) during the third period at TD Garden.  