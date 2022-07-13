The Bruins Bruins have added a center from the Czech Republic before the start of free agency, but as of now it isn’t David Krejci.
The Bruins have traded Erik Haula for Pavel Zacha. Multiple outlets reported the move.
Zacha entered the offseason as a restricted free agent and will need a new contract. His cap hit of $2.25 million last year was only slightly less than Haula’s $2.375 million and he’s likely to get a raise. So this move doesn’t really change the Bruins’ already tight cap position.
It’s unclear what role the 25-year-old Czech would be asked to fill. It’s unlikely he’s being added instead of either Patrice Bergeron or Krejci, both of whom the Bruins are hoping to bring back to center their top two lines.
Playing center for the Devils, Zacha had a career-high 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 2021-22, but that’s fewer than the 44 points Boston third-line center Charlie Coyle produced. Coyle has experience playing wing as well. Zacha could also be moved to wing.
Haula had 18 goals and 26 assists for the Bruins after signing as a free agent last summer.
At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Zacha gives the Bruins additional size.
Lazar headed to Vancouver
The Bruins liked Curtis Lazar’s contributions to the franchise after being acquired at the 2021 trading deadline and Lazar liked playing in Boston.
But after a strong season as a bottom-six forward and a penalty killer for the Bruins in 2021-22, it was clear that someone would likely give him an opportunity for a larger role when he hit free agency.
That team was the Vancouver Canucks. Lazar signed a three-year deal for $3 million ($1 million average annual value, according to Hockey Night in Canada’s Elliotte Friedman.) It’s a homecoming for Lazar, who is from Salmon Arm, British Columbia.
The former first-round pick of Ottawa had 10 goals and 10 assists in 87 games for the Bruins.