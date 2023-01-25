NHL: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning meet for the third time this season Thursday night in what is shaping up to be a potential second-round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins claimed victories in the first two contests between the Atlantic Division foes. Boston was victorious 5-3 on Nov. 21 in the first visit to Tampa -- Thursday night's match is the final one there -- and won again eight days later with a 3-1 decision at home.