There was a time in the not-too-distant past that it seemed like Chris Wagner was going to be the forgotten man of this Boston Bruins season.
He’s been a healthy scratch 10 times this year, was benched for a third period in one game after taking two retaliatory penalties earlier in the year and, at the end of March and into early April, he’d been scratched eight of 10 games.
For whatever reason, Wagner, of Walpole, Mass., had not been the same ball of fire he was in 2018-19 after signing with his hometown team.
But lately, Wagner and the fourth line for which he toils have been enjoying a renaissance. With the newly acquired Curtis Lazar playing center, Sean Kuraly moved to left wing and Wagner in his usual right wing spot, the fourth line is once again a trusted commodity that coach Bruce Cassidy has no qualms about throwing over the boards against some of the opposition’s top lines.
And Wagner is looking more like himself, delivering hits when necessary (11 in the six games since the deadline) while helping to grind away with the puck below the opposition’s goal line. He’s also pitched in with the B’s league-leading penalty kill, which has been needed far more often the coaching staff would like lately.
“He seems to have better pace in his game,” Cassidy said. “He’s getting there to get his hits. Offensively, I think that line has generated a little bit more with Lazar in the middle of the ice, for whatever reason. I think Curtis has the ability to make a few more plays. Sean’s been able to be a little more active on the wing, not having to worry about getting back to your responsibilities at the other end. So maybe that’s translated into the whole line getting a couple of extra looks here and there. I think that’s the biggest difference. I think his PK has been solid all year.
“I just see a guy with a little more energy in his game. When it was slipping away there a little bit, guys mentally sometimes have a tougher time. The team wasn’t winning as much. Now you’re back in the lineup. What most guys go through is a little bit of reflection and he probably said ‘Hey, I’m just going to flush the first x-amount of games and just get out there and play, play with energy and get back to my identity.’“That’s what it looks like he’s done, and again, a fresh face in the middle, a familiar linemate on the other side, it’s just allowed them to have a little more offensive opportunities. I’ve even seen that in practice off line rushes and stuff. I just think Curtis is a good fit in the middle.””
Sabres 6, Bruins 4 (Friday)
The Bruins dared the young Sabres to give them a game in their first two games of a three-game set at KeyBank Center.
The Sabres finally decided to take them up on the offer in the third game.
The B’s did not show up when it mattered, neither physically nor mentally, and had their six-game win streak snapped, 6-4, on Friday night in their first loss since the trade deadline.
Their lead for the fourth playoff spot over the Rangers, who beat the Flyers, was shaved back down to six points, with the Bruins holding two games in hand.
“It hurts to win, and I don’t think we did enough of the hard things tonight to get the win. And they did. They were probably tired of losing to us and it showed in their play,” said Cassidy.
The B’s did make it interesting, however.
The B’s fell down 5-1 early in the third but made a contest of it with goals from Nick Ritchie, Kevan Miller and, with the goalie pulled, Taylor Hall off a deflection with 2:48 remaining in regulation.
But in a moment emblematic of the Bruins’ night, David Pastrnak could not handle a David Krejci pass and then just gave away the puck to Sam Reinhart in the offensive zone, Reinhart finished off a hat trick with a long empty-netter to finally snuff out the B’s with 41.9 seconds left.