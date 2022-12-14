NHL: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins

Bruins left wing Brad Marchand is seen during the third period against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Boston hosts the L.A. Kings on Thursday night.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

After three games in seven days out west and a day of cross-country travel, the Boston Bruins were far from surprised with a sluggish start Tuesday night.

The Bruins still were able to pull out a shootout 4-3 win against the New York Islanders and finally can settle into the comforts of home for another week. The Los Angeles Kings visit Boston tonight for the second game of the Bruins’ five-game homestand.