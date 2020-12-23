The Boston Bruins will start their 56-game regular season on the road as they open in New Jersey against the Devils on Jan. 14.
The National Hockey League released teams’ schedules Wednesday, announcing an abbreviated regular season that is expected to run through the beginning of May.
For the first time since the league’s 1966-67 expansion, the Bruins will play a division-only schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Boston will participate in the new “East Division” playing the Devils, the Buffalo Sabres, the New York Islanders, the New York Rangers, the Philadelphia Flyers, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals eight teams each.
The top four teams from each division will qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs, where the first two rounds will involve intra-divisional play. The four remaining teams will then be re-seeded for the final two rounds of the postseason.
Due to the divisional realignment, the Bruins will not face the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs this season.
This is the first time — excluding the lockout season in 2004-2005 — that the Bruins will not play against Montreal during the regular season. With the exception of the lockout-shortened 1994-1995 season, this will mark the first time Boston has not played a regular-season game against the Maple Leafs in team history.
BRUINS SCHEDULE
Times TBD
JANUARY
Thursday, Jan. 14 at New Jersey
Saturday, Jan. 16 at New Jersey
Monday, Jan. 18 at N.Y. Islanders
Thursday, Jan. 21 vs. Philadelphia
Saturday, Jan. 23 vs. Philadelphia
Tuesday, Jan. 26 vs. Pittsburgh
Thursday, Jan. 28 vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, Jan. 30 at Washington
FEBRUARY
Monday, Feb. 1 at Washington
Wednesday, Feb. 3 at Philadelphia
Friday, Feb. 5 at Philadelphia
Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Buffalo
Monday, Feb. 8 vs. Buffalo
Wednesday, Feb. 10 at N.Y. Rangers
Friday, Feb. 12 at N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, Feb. 13 at N.Y. Islanders
Monday, Feb. 15 vs. New Jersey
Thursday, Feb. 18 vs. New Jersey
Sunday, Feb. 21 vs. Philadelphia
Thursday, Feb. 25 at N.Y. Islanders
Friday, Feb. 26 at N.Y. Rangers
Sunday, Feb. 28 at N.Y. Rangers
MARCH
Wed., March 3 vs. Washington
Friday, March 5 vs. Washington
Saturday, March 7 vs. Philadelphia
Tuesday, March 9 at N.Y. Islanders
Thursday, March 11 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, March 13 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Monday, March 15 at Pittsburgh
Tuesday, March 16 at Pittsburgh
Thursday, March 18 at Buffalo
Saturday, March 20 at Buffalo
Thursday, March 25 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Saturday, March 27 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Sunday, March 28 vs. New Jersey
Tuesday, March 30 vs. New Jersey
APRIL
Thursday, April 1 vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, April 3 vs. Pittsburgh
Monday, April 5 at Philadelphia
Tuesday, April 6 at Philadelphia
Thursday, April 8 at Washington
Sunday, April 11 at Washington
Tuesday, April 13 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Friday, April 16 vs. N.Y. Islanders
Sunday, April 18 vs. Washington
Tuesday, April 20 vs. Washington
Thursday, April 22 at Buffalo
Friday, April 23 at Buffalo
Sunday, April 25 at Pittsburgh
Tuesday, April 27 at Pittsburgh
Thursday, April 29 vs. Buffalo
MAY
Saturday, May 1 vs. Buffalo
Monday, May 3 at New Jersey
Tuesday, May 4 at New Jersey
Thursday, May 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers
Saturday, May 8 vs. N.Y. Rangers