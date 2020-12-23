NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins

The Bruins and Penguins are seen in action from last season. The teams are part of the East Division and will meet eight times in 2021.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Boston Bruins will start their 56-game regular season on the road as they open in New Jersey against the Devils on Jan. 14.

The National Hockey League released teams’ schedules Wednesday, announcing an abbreviated regular season that is expected to run through the beginning of May.

For the first time since the league’s 1966-67 expansion, the Bruins will play a division-only schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Boston will participate in the new “East Division” playing the Devils, the Buffalo Sabres, the New York Islanders, the New York Rangers, the Philadelphia Flyers, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals eight teams each.

The top four teams from each division will qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs, where the first two rounds will involve intra-divisional play. The four remaining teams will then be re-seeded for the final two rounds of the postseason.

Due to the divisional realignment, the Bruins will not face the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs this season.

This is the first time — excluding the lockout season in 2004-2005 — that the Bruins will not play against Montreal during the regular season. With the exception of the lockout-shortened 1994-1995 season, this will mark the first time Boston has not played a regular-season game against the Maple Leafs in team history.

BRUINS SCHEDULE

Times TBD

JANUARY

Thursday, Jan. 14 at New Jersey

Saturday, Jan. 16 at New Jersey

Monday, Jan. 18 at N.Y. Islanders

Thursday, Jan. 21 vs. Philadelphia

Saturday, Jan. 23 vs. Philadelphia

Tuesday, Jan. 26 vs. Pittsburgh

Thursday, Jan. 28 vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, Jan. 30 at Washington

FEBRUARY

Monday, Feb. 1 at Washington

Wednesday, Feb. 3 at Philadelphia

Friday, Feb. 5 at Philadelphia

Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Buffalo

Monday, Feb. 8 vs. Buffalo

Wednesday, Feb. 10 at N.Y. Rangers

Friday, Feb. 12 at N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, Feb. 13 at N.Y. Islanders

Monday, Feb. 15 vs. New Jersey

Thursday, Feb. 18 vs. New Jersey

Sunday, Feb. 21 vs. Philadelphia

Thursday, Feb. 25 at N.Y. Islanders

Friday, Feb. 26 at N.Y. Rangers

Sunday, Feb. 28 at N.Y. Rangers

MARCH

Wed., March 3 vs. Washington

Friday, March 5 vs. Washington

Saturday, March 7 vs. Philadelphia

Tuesday, March 9 at N.Y. Islanders

Thursday, March 11 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, March 13 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Monday, March 15 at Pittsburgh

Tuesday, March 16 at Pittsburgh

Thursday, March 18 at Buffalo

Saturday, March 20 at Buffalo

Thursday, March 25 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Saturday, March 27 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Sunday, March 28 vs. New Jersey

Tuesday, March 30 vs. New Jersey

APRIL

Thursday, April 1 vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 3 vs. Pittsburgh

Monday, April 5 at Philadelphia

Tuesday, April 6 at Philadelphia

Thursday, April 8 at Washington

Sunday, April 11 at Washington

Tuesday, April 13 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Friday, April 16 vs. N.Y. Islanders

Sunday, April 18 vs. Washington

Tuesday, April 20 vs. Washington

Thursday, April 22 at Buffalo

Friday, April 23 at Buffalo

Sunday, April 25 at Pittsburgh

Tuesday, April 27 at Pittsburgh

Thursday, April 29 vs. Buffalo

MAY

Saturday, May 1 vs. Buffalo

Monday, May 3 at New Jersey

Tuesday, May 4 at New Jersey

Thursday, May 6 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Saturday, May 8 vs. N.Y. Rangers