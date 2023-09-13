SPORTS-BRUINS-YOUNGSTERS-ON-HUNT-FOR-1-YB.jpg

Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell skates with the puck during a practice on Wednesday at the Warrior Ice Arena.

 Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

The Boston Bruins hopefuls will be making their annual shuffle up to Buffalo for the Prospects Challenge on Thursday, and they will be doing so with a little more pep in their collective step than in previous seasons.

There are jobs to be had in Boston. Technically, that has always been the case, and last season Jakub Lauko did crack the lineup when no one expected him to do so. But we haven’t seen this kind of exodus from the Bruins’ roster — including three of their four centers from last year’s 65-win team — in a long time.