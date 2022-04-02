The biggest piece of advice Gavin Bayreuther gives to his younger teammates is to always have a positive attitude. While nobody can always play at their best, any day you’re on an NHL roster is a good day, he said.
Bayreuther, who grew up in Canaan, has had plenty of good days this season.
The 27-year-old defenseman has played in 38 NHL games — a single-season high — this year for the Columbus Blue Jackets and has been on their roster since he was called up from AHL Cleveland on Oct. 26.
“That’s something I think about before every game,” Bayreuther said. “You don’t always need your best but you need a good effort and to be consistent and focused. If you do that, you can help your team win.”
The Blue Jackets, who were 32-31-5 entering their Saturday night visit to Boston, will host the Bruins on Monday night. Columbus was 15 points behind Washington for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot entering Saturday.
Bayreuther, a five-year pro, played in 19 NHL games for the Dallas Stars during the 2018-19 season and spent the following season with Texas, their AHL affiliate, before signing with Columbus on Oct. 9, 2020.
The St. Lawrence University product spent most of last season with Cleveland and was taken by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL Expansion Draft on July 21. Columbus signed Bayreuther one week later to a two-year contract, with the second year being a one-way NHL deal.
Being drafted by Seattle and then rejoining the Blue Jackets was a whirlwind start to the season, Bayreuther said, but he loves being in Columbus.
“I think they take pride in their development,” Bayreuther said of the Blue Jackets, “and it goes to show that, in this organization, if you work your way up from the minors, that they will honor that. They appreciate that.”
Bayreuther, who has logged eight assists this season and 106 points (25 goals, 81 assists) in 217 career AHL games, said he has become more consistent, dependable and harder to play against since he got to Columbus. Those improvements have come through working with Blue Jackets defensive coach Steve McCarthy, who held the same position with Cleveland from 2016-21.
Bayreuther is currently trying to earn a spot in the lineup — he last played on March 13 in a 6-4 win over Vegas — but has skated with nearly every other Blue Jackets defenseman this year. By being paired alongside so many players, Bayreuther has become a better player because he has learned something different from each of them, he said.
“By the way other people play, you kind of have to change your way a little bit,” Bayreuther said. “It honestly rounds out your game a lot just because you’re playing in so many different situations throughout a game ... you just see so much through an 82-game season and it’s been awesome.”
In order to get back into the lineup, Bayreuther is focused on working on his skating and staying in shape, he said.
The Blue Jackets have 13 regular-season games remaining.
“I just want to make sure I finish the year strong,” said Bayreuther, “and finish on a high note and I think as a team, we want to get better and keep pushing and, on a nightly basis, be hard to play against.”