The “favorite” label is not something NHL coaches enjoy having attached to their team. Only one team can win a Stanley Cup in this, the most unpredictable of the four major sports, and having your team called a favorite is not the best thing for a coach’s self-preservation.
So we give Bruins’ coach Bruce Cassidy full credit for refusing to run from that categorization, or at least being among the several teams to beat. In fact, he’s brought it up himself, both at the start of the season and in the media scrum last Wednesday before the B’s 2-1 overtime win in Chicago. With the B’s sitting atop the NHL standings with the most points (78), it is clear that they are indeed ONE of the favorites to hoist the Cup in June.
But if we had to pick THE favorite? I’m afraid it would not be THE B’s. The way it looks right now, the nod would go to the team many thought it would be at the start of the season — the Tampa Bay Lightning. After a meaningless slow start — that wire-to-wire tremendous regular season meant nothing last April — the Bolts are turning it on at the right time this season and nipping at the B’s heels for the Atlantic Division lead, in the B’s possession since the drop of the puck in October. And even within its slow start, Tampa was the better team in their two matchups against the Bruins this year, winning in a shootout in Boston in October when the Bruins were hitting on all cylinders, then beating the B’s in regulation in Tampa when Boston was slumping in December.
Now Tampa is trashing the rest of the league. Since the beginning of the new year, the Bolts are 13-2-1. After going 3-0-1 on a western swing, the usual letdown when returning home did not befall them. They knocked off a good Vegas team that’s in a dogfight to make the playoffs then beat Pittsburgh on Thursday night to pull back to within five points of Bruins yet again.
Explosive and deep up front, very good on the back end and in possession of one of the league’s best starting goalies, the Lightning have no discernible weaknesses. To these eyes, the Bolts are the favorite.
No one here is crowning them just yet, however. That’s not how hockey works, as we saw last season. And the Bruins, regaining their equilibrium in the stretch run here, have as good a chance as anyone to send the Lightning home early again this spring.
But I wouldn’t bet on it, not how the Bruins are currently constituted. Despite their spot atop the league standings, the B’s are in need of something more than a tweak at the trade deadline. They need another impact player. And it will most likely cost them something they don’t really want to give up.
Last season, GM Don Sweeney pulled off something rather miraculous. He added two pivotal pieces to the puzzle in Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson and did not surrender a first-round pick. He had given up a first-rounder in the package for Rick Nash the year before and he wasn’t shy about saying how much he hated to be sitting on his hands when the draft rolled around in June.
But if the Bruins are to land a true top six forward — be it Chris Kreider, Kyle Palmieri, Josh Anderson or another mystery man — Sweeney most likely will have to part with a first-rounder this time around, and possibly a roster player. Right now, they’ve got 14 forwards and, if they add another, someone will have to go. We’ve always liked what Danton Heinen brings with his versatility and ability to win puck battles, but if he continues to rack up the healthy scratches, well ... .
It’s a steep price to pay, especially for a rental — and, no, I wouldn’t include a first-rounder and a roster player for a rental — but if there’s ever a year for the Bruins to overpay, it is this season. Not only is the so-called window closing, as we’ve all written, but the players have earned an all-in approach from management. They’ve earned it both with their on-ice results and the team-friendly contracts of some of their big guns that have allowed them to be on the cusp of their ultimate goal.
With the way Tampa is playing — and don’t forget the Capitals — it will not be easy for the Bruins to play into June again. But with the right, bold deal, it is within reach.