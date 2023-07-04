Let’s call the 2023-24 Bruins season what it is — a bridge year.

Whether or not Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci return — and that doesn’t feel likely — this season connects the gap between the loaded and expensive roster of 2022-23 and the next era of Bruins hockey that could include several free agents when the salary cap improves and Don Sweeney has more money to spend a year from now.