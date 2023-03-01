NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Los Angeles Kings

Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick talks with referee Trevor Hanson during a stoppage in play during a game last month.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Every now and then, goaltender Jonathan Quick would flash his glove or kick out his leg or repel an intruding opponent from his crease with a feisty shove and it would feel like the Kings’ best years all over again.

Yet those moments had become all too rare the last few seasons for Quick, who was the most valuable player in the Kings’ surprise 2012 Stanley Cup playoff run and was up to the challenge of working even harder to help them win a second championship over a grueling 26 postseason games in 2014.