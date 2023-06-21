SPORTS-BRUINS-GOALIE-LINUS-ULLMARK-CONTINUES-1-YB.jpg

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, shown at his best last season, may fetch a nice return if traded, columnist Sean McAdam writes.

 Matt Stone/Boston Herald

On paper, it looks like a true conundrum: the Bruins need to upgrade their roster and currently have too little money to spend.

In reality, the solution is rather simple. The Bruins should deal goaltender Linus Ullmark.