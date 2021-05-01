Craig Smith recorded his second career hat trick and David Krejci assisted on all three goals, as the surging Boston Bruins won their third in a row, 6-2 over the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
Smith opened the scoring, then completed the hat trick with two goals in the third period for Boston (30-14-6, 66 points), which owned a 43-19 shot advantage while winning for the ninth time in 11 games.
Nick Ritchie had a goal with an assist while Sean Kuraly and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins, who are closing in on a playoff spot in the East Division following their sixth consecutive home victory.
Riley Sheahan and rookie Arttu Ruotsalainen scored for Buffalo, and netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves in his fourth NHL start before he was helped off the ice with an apparent lower-body injury at the end of the second period. The Sabres (13-32-7, 33 points) have dropped four straight and six of seven.
Boston wasted no time as its strong second line came through 1:21 into the game. Off some tic-tac-toe passing with linemates Taylor Hall and Krejci, Smith (13 goals) came through.
Buffalo tied it with 7:25 left in the opening period. Sheahan came out of the penalty box with his team still down a man, picked up the puck just past center ice then broke free and beat Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman (17 saves) for the shorthanded goal.
The Bruins went back ahead with 3:22 remaining in the first when Kuraly pounced on the puck and flipped it by Luukkonen. Boston made it 3-1 after Bergeron put in the rebound of his own deflection at the 5:36 mark of the second.
Ritchie tipped in Matt Grzelyck’s rocket from just outside the top of the circle to give the Bruins’ a 4-1 advantage at the 3:18 mark of the third. Smith’s second goal of the game came a little more than two minutes later before Ruotsalainen scored his fifth to give the Sabres some late life.
Smith’s final score came on the power play with 5:55 remaining in regulation.
His previous hat trick was against the New York Islanders on Feb. 13, 2020.
Dustin Tokarski stopped 11 of 14 shots in relief of Luukkonen.