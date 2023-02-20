NHL: Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins

Bruins right wing David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring on Monday against Ottawa.

 usa today sports

David Pastrnak scored in both the second and third periods to reach and surpass the 40-goal mark as the Boston Bruins downed the visiting Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Monday afternoon.

Pastrnak’s 40th goal of the season broke a 1-1 tie with 2:54 remaining in the second period and stood as the game-winner. He padded the lead at 12:10 of the third, helping the Bruins to their fourth consecutive win.