More than any other Boston Bruin, David Pastrnak’s game runs on the pure emotion of joy. And truth be told, there were times this year that he looked like he was playing with the same child-like abandon he has always played the game. He did hit the 40-goal mark again, after all, despite a slow start to his season and a late core injury that he’ll need the offseason to rest.
But any knowledge of what he and his girlfriend Rebecca went through last summer would tell you that he had to be adversely affected by it. The couple announced last June the death of their infant son Viggo Rohl Pastrnak just six days after his birth.
At the start of the season, Pastrnak gave a statement to thank friends, family and anyone who had expressed their sympathies. But he was clearly not comfortable discussing the unspeakable tragedy. But on breakup day on Monday at Warrior Ice Arena in Boston, Pastrnak opened the door a crack on the pain he endured throughout the season.
The 25-year-old was at first asked if there had been any discussion on a new contract for him. He has one more year on his deal and he can sign a new deal in July. At that moment, he gave a glimpse of how difficult the season has been.
“I haven’t given it a thought yet to be honest. I’ve had a lot of other stuff to be worried about the whole year, so I haven’t been thinking about that at all,” said Pastrnak.
Asked how much hockey occupied his life this season, Pastrnak said “It went down a lot, to be honest. It’s been a tough year overall for me. I want to turn the page pretty much as quick as I can. Obviously, we’re very much in a better place than we were months ago, so, yeah, it’s tough. I’m glad it’s over and feeling better now.”
As is his way, Pastrnak tried to smile his way through the difficult emotions, but there was no mistaking the single tear that rolled down his face after he was asked how he got through it.
“It was just time. Time together. Just time. Time and love,” said Pastrnak. “It was very tough. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody in their lives. Hopefully there’s better things ahead of us.”
Surgery for Grzelcyk
One of the worst-kept secrets was the fact that Matt Grzelcyk was playing with a shoulder injury for most of the season. On Monday, he revealed exactly what it was. He had suffered a dislocated right shoulder in the Jan. 22 home game against Winnipeg and he hadn’t been right since then.
Grzelcyk will have surgery to correct it next week and he’s expected to miss the start of next season.
“It was quite difficult not feeling like myself, obviously,” said Grzelcyk, who wound up being scratched the last two playoff games. “Pain-wise, it would keep popping in and out, that’s why I would have to miss a game or two and wait for it to calm down. Unfortunately, I have to have surgery, but I’m just looking forward to getting healthy again and start feeling like myself again.
"I played with it for 50 games or so, so it really limited what I was able to do out there. Just to get through practice some days was pretty tough. But it was definitely worth it and I’d make that decision again to try and gut it out and play for the team.”
Grzelcyk had the same injury on his left shoulder that required surgery while he was at Boston University.
“I think I’m having a different procedure this time so it might be a quicker recovery, so I know what to expect at least this time and know how that process works,” said Grzelcyk.
Brad Marchand also said he suffered an injury to his AC joint when he took a hit from Washington’s Garnet Hathaway on Jan. 20. He also said that he may need some surgical attention either this summer or next.