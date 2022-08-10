NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins

Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, shown in action against Carolina last season, is entering the final season of a six-year contract.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Don Sweeney put the finishing touches on a pretty neat magical act earlier this week, signing his top two centers, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, to a combined salary cap hit of $3.5 million.

But while the return of the two venerable centermen is a good short-term fix for the upcoming season, the Bruins’ general manager still has some serious work to perform for the team’s long-term health. And as of right now, there’s no telling whether he’ll be able to push that boulder all the way up the hill.