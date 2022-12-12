Jake DeBrusk had his chances to stick it to old coach Bruce Cassidy when the Vegas Golden Knights handed the Boston Bruins a shootout loss at TD Garden a week ago.
The Bruins winger would not let a second opportunity slip through his fingers.
DeBrusk, who famously butted heads with the former Bruins coach to the point that he requested a trade, scored Boston’s go-ahead goal early in the third period and it held up as the game-winner in their 3-1 victory over the Knights in Vegas. And, oh, DeBrusk doled out a half-dozen hits, too.
The Bruins took their first lead of the two-game season series at 2:10 of the third period on a beautiful play.
Taylor Hall nudged the puck into the offensive zone for Pavel Zacha. The centerman took it deep before making a sweet saucer pass to DeBrusk, who lifted it over goalie Logan Thompson, setting off one of DeBrusk’s patented arm-pumping celebrations.
“(It meant) a lot. It was pure emotion and it felt really good. It was awesome,” DeBrusk told NESN. “Obviously it was a special play by (Zacha) and a special play by Hallsy to get it in the zone. It was a whole line effort and I was just the beneficiary.”
Much like the first encounter between the two teams, it was a highly entertaining affair that suggests the two teams could put on a great Stanley Cup Final. Linus Ullmark continued to make a case for the Vezina Trophy by stopping 30 of 31 shots — including a couple of breakaways — to improve to 16-1 on the season.
DeBrusk felt like this game was similar to the last one in that the Bruins got stronger as the game wore on.
“I think if we had 10 more minutes against them last time, we would have scored two more goals — or even one more minute of overtime,” said DeBrusk. “Obviously, it’s a good team over there. They’ve been a good team since they came in the league and they added some pieces that weren’t playing tonight. But they know how to play and they know how to play the right way. And they’re an offensive team so we knew we just had to stick to our game plan and find ways to make the most of opportunities. And it felt great to do it.”
After the DeBrusk goal, Brad Marchand had a chance to put the Bruins up by two when David Pastrnak sprung him for a breakaway, but Thompson came up with a twisting pad save.
The B’s had to sweat out a Vegas power play and then they did finally push it to 3-1 at 9:05. On a grinding, puck possession shift, Charlie Coyle fired a long-distance shot that found its way through Trent Frederic and Nick Foligno screens past Thompson.
“It was a great screen. We didn’t think we were screening that goalie enough in the first two periods,” said coach Jim Montgomery.
Cassidy pulled Thompson with a couple minutes left but couldn’t get any closer.
Both teams were down some firepower. The Bruins were playing without David Krejci, who was termed day-to-day with a lower body injury.
but Vegas was not shedding any tears for them. The Knights were missing defensemen Alex Pietrangelo (personal) and Shea Theodore (lower body) and, in a late scratch, center Jack Eichel (lower body) was back on the shelf.