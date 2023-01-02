NHL: Winter Classic-Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins

BOSTON -- The Bruins’ home venue may have been much different than their regular cozy confines, but the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday played out much like most of their games at TD Garden have this year.

The B’s took a while to get their game going, but when it mattered they had enough juice to get the job done. Jake DeBrusk scored two third-period goals to lift the B’s a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Fens.