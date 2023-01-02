Jan 2, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) takes a shot on Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the first period of the 2023 Winter Classic ice hockey game at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 2, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) celebrates with goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) after the bruins defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic ice hockey game at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 2, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; \Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) blocks a shot from Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) during the second period of the 2023 Winter Classic ice hockey game at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 2, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) and center Patrice Bergeron (37) pose for a picture with general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Jim Montgomery before a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic ice hockey game at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
BOSTON -- The Bruins’ home venue may have been much different than their regular cozy confines, but the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday played out much like most of their games at TD Garden have this year.
The B’s took a while to get their game going, but when it mattered they had enough juice to get the job done. Jake DeBrusk scored two third-period goals to lift the B’s a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Fens.
Trailing 1-0 midway through the third period, DeBrusk tied it with an even strength goal at 7:46 just seconds after a Bruins power play was up. Brad Marchand dished it down low to DeBrusk at the right side of the net. DeBrusk stepped out front and, from the top of the crease, jammed the puck through former University of New Hampshire goalie and Rochester, N.H., native Casey DeSmith, who had replaced injured starter Tristan Jarry in the first period.
Then, with 2:24 left in regulation, DeBrusk scored his second of the game when he scored on a rebound of a Taylor Hall shot off the rush.
It was a slow start for the B’s.
Linus Ullmark continued to flash his Vezina Trophy credentials by stopping all 14 shots he saw in the first period, a few of them labeled. In one sequence, DeBrusk pinged the crossbar behind Jarry and then Jake Guentzel stole Matt Grzelcyk’s point-to-point pass attempt hit the post with a shot.
The first curve ball of the day came with 4:30 left in the first when Jarry, who didn’t face a lot of testers, was forced to leave the game with a lower body injury. In came DeSmith and, a couple of minutes later, he saw the first power play of the game when Teddy Blueger was whistled for boarding Connor Clifton. The B’s, who had 10 shots on net in the first period, were not able to get much on the back-up on the advantage.
The Penguins continued getting the better of the play in the second period and forged ahead at 8:40. Jeff Carter picked Clifton’s pocket behind the net and old friend Danton Heinen dished it out front for Kasperi Kapenen, who roofed it over Ullmark for a 1-0 Pittsburgh lead.
For most of the first two periods, the Bruins’ playmaking was not crisp, with passes ending up just wide of the mark. The Czech line of David Pastrnak, David Krejci and Pavel Zacha had just one shot on net (Pastrnak’s). They had an early power play in the second period only to have Pastrnak quickly nullify it with a holding penalty.
It didn’t help matters that Boston’s best chance, early in the second period, was blown dead. Brad Marchand and Krejci had a 2-on-1 and it appeared to be very much onside but it was ruled offside.
The B’s did flurry late in the second with some decent pressure but DeSmith held his ground and the B’s went into the third period down 1-0.