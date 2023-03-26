NHL: Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes

David Pastrnak celebrates after scoring one of his two goals in a 4-3 shootout win over Carolina on Sunday.

 James Guillory/usa today sports

The Bruins simply cannot lose these days.

Facing the second-best team in the league without Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Hampus Lindholm, the B’s built a 3-1 lead through the first 40 minutes but gave up two goals in the first 3:44 of the third period to the Carolina Hurricanes