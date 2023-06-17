SPORTS-HKO-AMORE-COLUMN-SPORTSPLUS-GET

Before a 2019 game, detail of Jordan Martinook of the Carolina Hurricanes sporting a throwback Hartford Whalers jersey against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. 

 Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS

As Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont was on his way in to the ballroom to speak at a small business summit, he was stopped bright and early by a sportswriter with an on-topic question.

Well, the Whalers, after all, were a kind of small business once.