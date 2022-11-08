Peter McNab, color analyst for the Colorado Avalanche for over a quarter-century who played 14 seasons in the NHL and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame last year, died Sunday at the age of 70.

McNab was diagnosed with cancer last year but continued to serve as the Avalanche TV analyst while undergoing chemotherapy. Because he wasn't permitted to fly, he worked the team's road games from a local studio. McNab announced in February that his doctors told him his cancer was in remission.