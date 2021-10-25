Derek Forbort was not the sexiest offseason pick-up in the Boston Bruins’ summer spending spree. Such is the fate for stay-at-home defensemen.
But when the Bruins somehow found themselves in a one-goal game with the San Jose Sharks late in the third period at TD Garden on Sunday — a contest they never seemed to be in danger of losing until then — we saw a little bit of why Boston management inked him to a three-year deal.
After a pair of deflection goals by the Sharks in 49 seconds made it a 4-3 game with 5:41 to go, the Bruins founds themselves in survival mode and Forbort stepped to the forefront. He had already scored his first goal as a Bruin — a long-range gift that eluded starting goalie Adin Hill — and added an assist, but this was one of those situations for which he was hired.
Forbort, who came up in the Los Angeles Kings organization and skated for the AHL Manchester Monarchs from 2012-15, played 2:12 of the final three minutes and was a big part of making sure one more goal did not get past Linus Ullmark.
“He’s going to have to play in those situations. He’s a good guy to clear the front of the net. I thought he managed the puck well. It went up to the forwards and they could have done a better job of giving us a little more breathing room, to be perfectly honest with you,” said coach Bruce Cassidy.
“We did a couple of head-scratchers that we’d normally put away. Made it interesting with their goalie out. But he (Forbort) had a good game tonight. He obviously moved the puck a little cleaner and got rewarded for hitting the net. But, yes, that’s where he needs to be good for us.”
Along with the goal and an assist, Forbort recorded three blocks in 20:31 of ice time. The points were nice, but the successful close-out is what gets Forbort juiced.
“I love it,” said Forbort. “Being out there with a one-goal lead, the goalie pulled, that’s kind of my favorite time to play hockey.”
Forbort has quickly gained the respect of his new teammates.
“He’s been great from the first day he’s been here, in the room, off the ice, he gets along with everybody really well. He’s a great guy,” said Brad Marchand. “And then his game on the ice, he’s one of those guys that you hate to play against, really solid defensively. He makes really good plays out of the D-zone. And he goes top cheese, too. Happy to have him here.”