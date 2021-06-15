On the 10th anniversary of the Bruins’ exhilarating Stanley Cup victory in Vancouver, the team’s brass met with reporters over Zoom on Tuesday to discuss why a similar moment has eluded the team again this spring.
And despite the advancing ages of some of their players and contractual uncertainty of others, team president Cam Neely believes there’s another kick at the can to be had with the current core.
But Neely was not kidding himself into believing that the current roster is good enough to go all the way.
“I don’t think we can look at the roster now when you lose in the second round and say you can compete for a Stanley Cup,” said Neely. “I mean, players that are on that roster that are coming back certainly need to improve. We need to get more out of the third and fourth line. Even the second line, we didn’t get enough of in that last series. I think we have to look at improving our roster to improve our chances to win a Cup.”
The B’s also must secure some pieces that are already here. David Krejci, Taylor Hall, Tuukka Rask and Mike Reilly, all unrestricted free agents with their own unique circumstances, are players that it appears the Bruins would like have back.
Krejci has asked for a little bit of time to decide if he wants to remain in the NHL or head back home to the Czech Republic. Rask is facing hip surgery that, in a best-case scenario, will keep him out until January or February. Both Reilly and Hall are players in their primes who have expressed desires to stay in Boston. GM Don Sweeney believes there’s a mutual interest in Hall and Krejci to re-sign.
“It really is going to depend upon what happens with some of the UFA’s that we’re going to look to try and sign,” said Neely. “We have some holes if we can’t get those guys signed and that will certainly dictate what direction we may have to go in.
“I can tell you this, I know that (Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron) understandably would like us to take another run. If we get the pieces signed that we’d like to, I think it’s worth taking one more shot at it here.
“Dependent on what we can do on the back end as well. Tuukka is up in the air with his surgery, so we’ll see where that goes. But we’re pretty confident in our goaltender with Jeremy Swayman and also (Daniel) Vladar. Haven’t seen enough of Vladar but Swayman gave us a little bit of a taste of what type of goalie he can be in the National Hockey League. So, we feel pretty comfortable starting the season with him.”
While Reilly is in play, Neely said that they will be in the market for a top-four left defenseman.
“That position is something that we’ve been looking for, for a while. And hopefully we can do something to grab someone that’s going to help maybe play 20 minutes a game for us,” said Neely.
That would suggest that the president doesn’t believe that Jakub Zboril (first round 2015), Urho Vaakanainen (first round, 2017) or Jeremy Lauzon (second round 2015) is that guy.
As for Rask and the goaltending in general, Sweeney acknowledged there is some uncertainty concerning which direction the team will go but sounded like he’d welcome back a healthy Rask. They could also look to add a veteran goalie.
“He indicated to us that he fully intended to rehab with the intention of coming back and we’ll go through our meetings and such and go forward,” said Sweeney.
“But we have to factor in that he could be a part of that. Whether or not that means that the two young guys get the bulk of the work in the early going and see where Tuukka comes in, or we go to augment our group and create internal competition and then re-evaluate how Tuukka’s doing coming out of the rehab process.”