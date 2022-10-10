Sep 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) shoots the puck during the first period against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
BOSTON — The Bruins were a middle-of-the-pack power play team a year ago, ranking 15th in the 32-team NHL while cashing in on 21.6 percent of their attempts. They'll start the 2022-23 campaign Wednesday night in Washington without two of their man-up mainstays, Brad Marchand and the unit's quarterback, defenseman Charlie McAvoy.
So with those two stars still on the mend for the first month-plus of the season, how will new head coach Jim Montgomery's team fare when an opponent is sent to the sin bin?
Like so many aspects of a team on the eve of a new season, it appears to be a work in progress.
"We have so many good players here, so whoever goes out there has to go out and do their best and move the puck quickly," said 27-year-old defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who'll take over as the power play's puck driver while McAvoy continues his recovery from offseason left shoulder surgery.
In Saturday night's preseason finale, that top quintet included Lindholm and forward David Krejci at the points, captain Patrice Bergeron in his usual bumper spot, Jake DeBrusk on the right side and David Pastrnak on his familiar off-wing.
They had three power play chances, the second of those winding up in the net behind Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood. DeBrusk won a battle in the right corner and managed to get the puck to a pinching-down Krejci, who in turn slid it over to Pastrnak far circle. He waited a split second, drew the puck back and beat Blackwood 5-hole.
"You want to take what's there; that's what the power play is all about," said Lindholm, the owner of a dozen goals and 58 points on the power play in his nine-year NHL career. "You want to take advantage of what they give you; that's how you hurt opponents. Every team has tendencies as to what they give up; you want to be smart out there and take advantage of that."
This unit could change as soon as Taylor Hall (upper body injury) returns to the lineup, and will likely have undergone several tweaks by the time Marchand and McAvoy return sometime around Thanksgiving.
"I didn't like their first go-round," Montgomery said of his top unit following Saturday's 5-3 loss at TD Garden, "but the second go-round, they worked really hard. It wasn't a typical power play goal, but it was in the sense that it wasn't pretty. It was about hard work, outworking the PK, and Krejci a great pass to a goal scorer."
The makeshift second unit — defenseman Mike Reilly with forwards Craig Smith, Charlie Coyle, Nick Foligno and Pavel Zacha — didn't get on the scoresheet but drew praise from their new bench boss.
"They created a lot of shots, converged on the net and had a lot of O-zone time," Montgomery noted.
Minus two of their top offensive weapons for what's expected to be at least a dozen (or more) contests to open the year, the Bruins will need to find a way to cash in with the man advantage. Whether it's with the two units as currently comprised or another five-man amalgamation, that'll be up to Montgomery and his staff to monitor.