NHL: Preseason-New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

Sep 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) shoots the puck during the first period against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

 Bob DeChiara

BOSTON — The Bruins were a middle-of-the-pack power play team a year ago, ranking 15th in the 32-team NHL while cashing in on 21.6 percent of their attempts. They'll start the 2022-23 campaign Wednesday night in Washington without two of their man-up mainstays, Brad Marchand and the unit's quarterback, defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

So with those two stars still on the mend for the first month-plus of the season, how will new head coach Jim Montgomery's team fare when an opponent is sent to the sin bin?