After the Boston Bruins’ strong 4-1 win Sunday, Trent Frederic was asked if he was jealous of Nick Ritchie for getting to throw punches with the Rangers’ Brendan Lemieux.
The rugged rookie broke into what has become his trademark grin.
“A little bit,” said Frederic with a laugh. “It was pretty cool. Fun to watch. Hopefully I get another shot at, um, 48, and I don’t know. We’ll see. I don’t have enough goals for him, I guess.”
Frederic tangled with Lemieux earlier this season in a fight the Bruin was not happy about after the Ranger starting throwing punches before Frederic got his gloves off. So it’s a pretty good bet he was practicing the art of some subtle trash talk by not deigning to utter his name.
And, no, Frederic, does not have a ton of goals (two). But he did produce the game winner in the Bruins’ win Sunday, a greasy goal in which he went to the net and deflected home a Connor Clifton shot late in the first period.
Coach Bruce Cassidy appreciates both the disciplined moxie (he has just one minor penalty, taken in garbage time Thursday on Long Island) and the player that’s emerging. He complimented Frederic after the game in a way only hockey folks would get.
“Yeah, he’s starting to annoy people,” said Cassidy. “He’s a big body who can back it up. We’re seeing some growth in his game. We’re seeing some points. He’s around the puck a lot more. He’s shooting more. It’s a good thing for our team and it’s as advertised.
“We knew when he was drafted that he was going to be a big body that could play inside. He needed some developing and now you’re seeing the edge to his game. You never know who’s going to be vocal on the ice and who’s going to be quiet. He’s certainly vocal now, getting people’s attention and willing to back it up. So you need players like that. It’s a long year. You need energy in different ways. And if that’s what makes him a better player, then we’re all for it, as long as he doesn’t cross the line. Or when he does, we reel him in. So far I think it’s been done with a great amount of discipline and he’s gotten better in every stretch of 10 games. That’s what you hope for.”
The road trip finished better than it started for Frederic. His turnover in front of the B’s net Thursday was the start of a third-period collapse against the Islanders.
“Not every game is perfect,” said Frederic. “There’s a lot of bumps in the road, but the guys and the coaching staff have been great in supporting me through the good times and the bad. It’s nice. So hopefully I can keep playing hard and helping this team win games.”
He knows his career is still in its infancy and he’s still trying to find his way.
“Throughout however many games I played, I probably haven’t figured it all out yet, but guys are just smart players,” said Frederic. “Guys don’t give you as much room out there and it’s all about creating that space and figure out what your game is.”