NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that Boston Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller is ineligible to play in the league because of his admitted bullying of a classmate as a teenager.

Bettman, who is attending the 2022 NHL Global Series in Finland, said the Bruins’ front office didn’t consult the league office before signing Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday. The Bruins assigned him to Providence of the American Hockey League.