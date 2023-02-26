NHL: Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, right, is congratulated by teammate Charlie Coyle after scoring an empty-net goal on Saturday night in Vancouver. The goal was the first ever scored by a Bruins goalie.

 field level media

The new-look Boston Bruins made an imperfect debut, but they were fortunate enough to have Linus Ullmark — and not just to stop the puck.

Ullmark made several huge saves down the stretch to protect a 2-1 lead in the third period and then the netminder sealed the game with an empty-net goal from his own end to seal a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, the Bruins’ sixth straight win.