The Boston Bruins are playing without a key piece of their scoring depth.
Taylor Hall did not play against the Oilers on Monday and will not play Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames after being sent back home to Boston with what coach Jim Montgomery described as a lower body injury. He doesn’t see it as anything that will keep Hall out of the lineup for too long.
“It was precautionary. I don’t think it’s anything serious, but with back-to-back games, we didn’t see him playing, so we sent him home,” Montgomery told reporters in Edmonton on Monday.
Whether the injury was suffered in Saturday’s game in Vancouver or it was something that has been lingering wasn’t clear. Hall skated a total of 13 minutes, 28 seconds of ice time in the Bruins’ 3-1 win over the Canucks. While Hall has contributed on the forecheck to create turnovers, most notably on the game-tying goal in the Bruins’ comeback 6-5 win over the Seattle Kraken last Thursday, he hasn’t produced many of the high-end offensive plays we’re used to seeing from him. He has just three goals since Dec. 19.
With Hall out, A.J. Greer is expected to draw back in the lineup on a fourth line with Tomas Nosek and Garnet Hathaway while Nick Foligno is expected to bump up into Hall’s spot on the third line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.
With the trade deadline approaching on Friday, it will be interesting to see if General Manager Don Sweeney chooses to add anything up front. While Hall is not expected to be out long, the arms race in the Eastern Conference rages on. On Sunday, the Devils added some top-six skill and grit in Timo Meier while the Lightning added bottom six toughness in Tanner Jeannot. The Leafs, who had already added Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari, picked up defenseman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty from Chicago on Monday.
On defense
After Connor Clifton was the first defenseman squeezed out the lineup with the introduction of Dmitry Orlov to the mix, Matt Grzelcyk was set to sit out Monday’s game while Orlov jumped onto the first pairing with Charlie McAvoy.
Montgomery was asked what he thought that top pairing could bring with the switching out of Grzelcyk for Orlov.
“We’ll find out tonight,” said Montgomery. “We think it’s going to be pretty good because we’ve got two really good hockey players playing together. It’s not going to be as seamless as Grizzy and Mac because they’ve played together for years. That’s why we’ve got to try these now before we get to the playoffs.”
In his first game as a Bruin, the left-shooting Orlov played on his off side on a third pairing with Derek Forbort. That, presumably, was just to get his feet wet. While Orlov’s skills were evident in the win over the Canucks, it seems clear that that’s not the role the Bruins had in mind for him. It’s a good bet he’ll play somewhere in the top four and, despite Grzelcyk’s outstanding season, an Orlov-McAvoy pairing seemed inevitable at some point.
“We’ve got lots of time,” said Montgomery of integrating Orlov and Hathaway. “And the two players that we picked up from Washington are really smart hockey players, and they pride themselves on details and understanding the structure of the game. Orlov has the ability to create on his own because of his good offensive mind.”