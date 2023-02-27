NHL: Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars

Bruins left wing Taylor Hall celebrates after scoring against Dallas on Feb. 14.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Boston Bruins are playing without a key piece of their scoring depth.

Taylor Hall did not play against the Oilers on Monday and will not play Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames after being sent back home to Boston with what coach Jim Montgomery described as a lower body injury. He doesn’t see it as anything that will keep Hall out of the lineup for too long.