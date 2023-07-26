NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Patrice Bergeron has no regrets about his NHL career. The Bruins great announced his retirement on Tuesday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron looked like someone who still had some hockey left in the tank after the Bruins were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. And even though he might have, he wanted to go out on his own terms.

Bergeron announced his retirement from the NHL after 19 Hall-of-Fame-worthy seasons with the Bruins on Tuesday. Despite still playing at a high level in his age-37 season, he listened to what his body was telling him.