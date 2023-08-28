SPORTS-JIM-MONTGOMERY-STILL-BULLISH-ON-1-YB.jpg

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery speaks during an end-of-the season news conference at the Legends Club at TD Garden on May 9. 

 Reba Saldanha/Boston Herald

The type of defeat the Boston Bruins absorbed last spring is not the kind you just “get over.”

If you win a record 65 games and then get bounced in the first round of the playoffs, it’s going to stick with you for a very long time.