NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, center, is congratulated by David Krejci, left, and Charlie McAvoy after Grzelcyk’s goal in the third period of Boston’s 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Monday. It was Krejci’s 1,000th game with the B’s.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — As he reflected on his 1,000th career NHL game Monday, David Krejci said multiple times that he was just glad the Bruins called to bring him back for this season.

The Bruins are undoubtedly glad he answered the phone.