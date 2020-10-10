With a whole new financial landscape facing NHL general managers, the league’s annual free agent grab promised to proceed a tad more slowly than usual. That promise was kept.
But at about 8:20 p.m. on Friday, word filtered out that Torey Krug had become an ex-Bruin, moving to the heartland and the team that delivered his now former Black and Gold teammates and him a crushing defeat a little more than a year ago — the St. Louis Blues. Krug signed with the Blues for seven years at an average annual value of $6.5 million. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the B’s final offer was six years at $6.6 million, but that was taken off the table as GM Don Sweeney presumably began to hunt a different big game. It appears the B’s could have made this deal from a financial standpoint but simply chose to go in a different direction.
Krug did not get into what the offer was from the B’s, but said he got it a year ago and at some point it was “pulled from him.” He said he was “not close” to signing a deal with the B’s and that communication had dried up.
Though he didn’t get to finish his career in Boston like he would have wanted, he looked back in fondness, even as he struggled to describe it.
“It’s very hard. To be honest, I don’t have all my thoughts and feelings ready to respond to a question like that,” said Krug, speaking to reporters from his home in Boston. “My initial response is I’m excited to join the Blues. It’s sad I have to leave a city that gave me an opportunity. When I came into the league, there were not many teams in the league that would have given a chance on a 5-foot-9 defenseman, a puck mover that was undrafted.
“It’s tough. I grew up here and grew up as a professional and my family’s grown here. It’s something that’s emotional to talk about it. We’ll see how I react in the coming days, but right now I’m just really excited. A great group of guys to move on from and a city like this, this locker room, I have lifelong friends that I’m going to remain in contact with and be very close with. From that respect I’m just very thankful for my time in Boston and all the lessons I’ve learned over the years from that group of leaders, even the organization from top to bottom, I have nothing but great things (to say).”
Krug said he was given no choice but to move on.
“(The offer) was pulled from me. I didn’t have an offer. And when they offer me a year ago and then it’s gone, I don’t know what I’m expected to do. Just being blunt and being honest ... . Most people don’t share that side of it, but it is what it is,” said Krug. “But I’m very thankful for the opportunity that they gave me and I’m very thankful for the opportunity that the Blues gave me. And I can’t wait to join this organization and compete for a championship year in and year out. The core here is great and I’m looking forward to it.”
Krug fell one game short of a Stanley Cup, to his new team two years ago in Game 7 at the Garden. But after arriving in Boston as an undersized, undrafted free agent, Krug left his mark on Boston and the B’s as a tremendous power-play quarterback and a battler despite his size.
Kevan Miller, who signed a one-year extension with the B’s, heard the news on his Zoom call with reporters.
“Did he really? Ahh, man,” said Miller, himself undrafted like Krug. “Obviously he’ll be missed from a player standpoint. From a personal standpoint I’ve been basically with the guy my entire career and his entire career. He’s a god friend and I wish him nothing but the best. And I’ll tell him to keep his head up when we play St. Louis. No, in all reality, it’s tough news for us, but I wish him the best and he’ll certainly be missed.”
Meanwhile, the Bruins were believed to be kicking the tires, at the very least, on one-time Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall, who would add some punch the B’s left side.
Captain Zdeno Chara, in a somewhat expected development, was taking his time in the process he hadn’t been a part of in 14 years. He’s expressed his desire to continue playing for the Bruins, but some time may have been required for the B’s to gain some cost certainty with any new acquisitions before they signed the captain. Chara, of course, is also free to look at his own options.
Bruins sign forward Craig Smith
The Bruins signed veteran forward Craig Smith to a three-year deal, the team announced Saturday. The deal carries an average annual value of $3.1 million.
Smith, 31, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Nashville Predators, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2009 entry draft. The club opted to not re-sign him in September. In 661 games with the Predators, Smith scored 162 goals and added 168 assists. He finished last season with 18 goals and 13 assists in 69 games.