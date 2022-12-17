NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron leans in for a faceoff during Saturday’s game against Columbus. Before the game, Bergeron was honored for reaching 1,000 career points.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

David Krejci put Boston ahead in the second period and the Bruins added two goals in the third period Saturday in a 4-2 victory over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets.

Krejci, Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak each logged a goal and an assist for Boston, which is 3-0-1 in its last four games and 16-0-2 at home this season.