NHL: Preseason-New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm

Whether or not the Boston Bruins’ spectacular regular season leads to the coveted Stanley Cup is anyone’s guess. But with less than a month to go before the end of the 82-game slate, it’s pretty clear that they’ll be well represented at the NHL awards ceremony in Nashville in June.

Linus Ullmark should be a shoo-in for the Vezina Trophy and Jim Montgomery is a good bet for the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year.